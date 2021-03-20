Martin to receive NABC Guardians of the Game Award for inclusion

On June 1, 2020, John Calipari paused his podcast after 20 weeks to help launch the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, named for Hall of Fame and ground-breaking coach John McLendon. He recruited Amaker and Martin, both members of the NABC Committee on Racial Reconciliation to join him. His idea was to recruit minority candidates, known as MLI Future Leaders, to be able to jumpstart their careers through practical experiences and opportunities to build their network while instilling the values of John McLendon: Integrity, Education, Leadership and Mentorship.