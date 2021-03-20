Man convicted in 1988 murder of Colleton Co. woman granted parole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A parole board has granted conditional parole to a Lowcountry man who was convicted more than 30 years ago of murdering his girlfriend.
Rodney McLeod was serving a life sentence in the 1988 murder of Debra Jenkins.
The state’s Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has not yet released details of the conditions required for McLeod’s parole.
Investigators said McLeod kidnapped Jenkins from her Neyles home in Colleton County. They said he then took her to Beaufort County, where he beat her with a car jack, backed over her with her car and left her to die.
Deputies found her body 28 days later.
He was eligible for parole every two years since 2008.
The penalty of life without the possibility of parole did not exist in South Carolina at the time he was convicted of Jenkins’ killing.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.