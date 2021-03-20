Lexington police looking for missing 52-year-old woman

Tina Warren, 52, was last seen on Gibson Road around 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers said. (Source: LPD)
By Laurel Mallory | March 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 2:39 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington police need the public’s help to find a missing, at-risk woman last seen Friday afternoon.

Tina Warren, 52, was last seen on Gibson Road around 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers said.

Police describe Warren as a white woman who is 5-foot 6-inches tall and 130 pounds with brownish-blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black sandals.

Officers said she has a tattoo of Tweety Bird on her ankle.

Anyone who sees Warren or knows where she may be should call Detective Heath at 803-359-6260.

