Horry County man faces nearly three dozen child exploitation charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday the arrest of a Horry County man on 35 charges connected to child sex crimes.
Daniel Bullins, 23, of Aynor was arrested on Wednesday.
The AG’s office said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Bullins.
Investigators said he produced and possessed files of child sexual abuse material. He is also accused of voyeurism.
He is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of first-degree voyeurism.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
