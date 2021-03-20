Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Tia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Tia, a 1-year-old terrier mix hoping to find her forever home!
Tia was saved from a local municipal shelter where any dog can be at risk of euthanasia.
She was underweight and very scared at first, as the kennel environment can be an intimidating place for newcomers.
Her rescuers say Tia has really come out of her shell in only a few days’ time! She is super sweet and has a fabulous smile.
She seems to get along well with all humans and other dogs, making her the perfect family pet!
Tia was brought in from the shelter with her “sister” Sandy, a 3-year-old beagle mix.
They can be adopted together if someone has room in their home for two loving pups. But of course, the dogs would be fine on their own, as well.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Tia!
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.