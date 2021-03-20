Dept. of Natural Resources works to expand artificial reef

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is working to expand their artificial reefs in the Lowcountry.
The department has 45 artificial reefs along the coast. The reefs are made up of structures like old boats and concrete pipes.
SCDNR says they recently placed a 50-foot tugboat about 8 miles offshore near Bulls Bay at the McClellanville artificial reef. They say the boat is about 50 feet underwater with 20 concrete pipes added to expand the reef, which is about 400 yards in diameter.
Artificial Reef Program Coordinator Robert Martory says this addition could draw in hundreds more fish to the reef, which already has thousands of fish and other marine life living there.
The structures draw in all kinds of marine life including sea turtles, sharks, sponges and many different species of fish.
Martory says the McCleanville reef was originally created to give fishermen a local spot to fish. He also says the reef has drawn in and encouraged significant marine growth in the area, including many species that were overfished a couple years ago.
“When you have a tall structure like a tugboat, we see a lot of bait fish that will congregate above it, feeding off those nutrients that are resuspended,” Martory said. “And when you have all that bait fish, it brings a lot of the predatory fish like the Amber Jack, the grouper species will come in and feed off that. So, it really provides a whole range, a whole ecosystem, of species.”
Martory says there are many species of fish in the Lowcountry still considered to be overfished, and it’s important to stay updated on which fish to release if you’re out fishing. Fish currently overfished include several species of grouper and red snapper among others.
Martory said in the coming weeks SCDNR also plans to add three more 100-foot barges to other artificial reef sites.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.