WATCH: Judi Gatson sits down one-on-one with Dr. Fauci

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As vaccines are distributed across the country, there are a lot of questions about the shot.
WIS News Anchor Judi Gatson got an opportunity to take those questions straight to one of the nation’s top health experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Watch their full interview in the video above.
Want to learn more about the vaccine, ask the WIS Vaccine Team a question, or learn how to make an appointment? Click or tap here to visit the VAX FAQs page.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.