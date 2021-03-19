Victim identified in fatal Blythewood collision

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the victim in Thursday’s fatal collision in Blythewood.
According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Stanley D. Fisher, 68, of Elgin, SC. Fisher was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later died.
“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident,” said Rutherford.
Officials say the accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Langford Road.
According to police, a freightliner tractor-trailer was attempting to make a U-turn in the roadway when it struck a Dodge truck. The freightliner tractor-trailer then left the scene of the accident.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph Gaither, 69, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.