Sumter Co. woman charged with voluntary manslaughter of minor
This story will be updated. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 11:36 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County woman has been charged with the voluntary manslaughter of a minor, officials say.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Sharma Ladile Harris, 37, on Thursday after she was accused of disconnecting a medical ventilator that was deemed necessary to assist with the child’s breathing functions.

Harris was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting trial. The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

By South Carolina law, upon receipt of a report of a child death from the county coroner or medical examiner, SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on a child fatality.

The investigation is ongoing.

