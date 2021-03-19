Sumter Co. woman charged with voluntary manslaughter of minor

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County woman has been charged with the voluntary manslaughter of a minor, officials say.
Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Sharma Ladile Harris, 37, on Thursday after she was accused of disconnecting a medical ventilator that was deemed necessary to assist with the child’s breathing functions.
Harris was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting trial. The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
By South Carolina law, upon receipt of a report of a child death from the county coroner or medical examiner, SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on a child fatality.
The investigation is ongoing.
