SCHP: One charged in fatal collision on Langford Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal collision.
The accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Langford Road.
According to officials, a freightliner tractor-trailer was attempting to make a U-turn in the roadway when it struck a Dodge truck. The freightliner tractor-trailer then left the scene of the accident.
The driver of the Dodge truck was transported from the scene to an area hospital where they later died. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 69-year-old Joseph Gaither, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Gaither was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.