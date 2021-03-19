Jewelry theft leads to multiple arrests in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a jewelry store theft has lead to multiple arrests in Sumter County.
According to police, one man is charged in separate snatch-and-grabs at two jewelry stores and another man is facing a drug charge following an incident Tuesday.
Officers were called to Galloway and Moseley Jewelers on North Guignard Drive just before 1:15 p.m., Tuesday.
Police say Jawaun Tylik Ray walked into the store and asked to try on various men’s necklaces and rings before running from the store with the merchandise.
Later, police say they located a man matching the description of the thief as he was trying to sell jewelry items to Jewelry Wholesale on East Wesmark Boulevard.
Officers placed Ray in custody, as-well-as a man parked outside who they say gave Ray a ride to Jewelry Wholesale.
According to police, the stolen merchandise was recovered and valued at nearly $12,000.
Police say Ray, 20, of Coffey Street, is also suspected in a similar snatch-and-grab at Jewelry Wholesale on February 20.
Ray is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Officials identified the driver as Antonio Donta Dukes, 20, of Excitement Lane. Dukes was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Police say they found a handgun and marijuana inside of the vehicle.
Both men are in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and an investigation is continuing.
