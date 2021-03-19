FIRST ALERT: Winter wants to stick around with cool temperatures on the first day of spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday is the first day of spring, but the weather will feel more like South Carolina winter.
- Saturday -Mostly cloudy skies with mid 50s.
- Expect a slight warm up Sunday with highs reaching the low 60s
- More Sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70.
- Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday and continuing through Friday
A stationary front is stalled south of the area today and high pressure will continue to try and push in from the north. That means the rain chances will stay low and temperatures will struggle Saturday, there will be an improvement Sunday as highs reach the 60s.
- Saturday: Mostly Cloudy Light Showers 20%, Breezy, and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
- Sunday: Cloudy. 20% Chance of a Few Showers. Highs in the low 60s.
- Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
- Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
- Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
