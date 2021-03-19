Additional arrest made in deadly motorcycle shooting

Booth is currently detained at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 12:10 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man on gun charges they say was involved in a shooting at Capital City Cycles on March 11.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Corey Booth was the victim of assault by mob when several men piled on top of him and he was ultimately stabbed.

According to Lott, Booth fired his gun, striking someone affiliated with his own gang in the lower body and two other men from the opposing gang in the upper body in an attempt to defend himself.

Lott says Booth was unlawfully in possession of the pistol that he used in the altercation and has been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

Booth is currently detained at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being transferred Friday morning from Lexington County on unrelated charges.

