Women charged for child neglect in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two women in Sumter County have been charged for having children present in a residence where drugs were being sold.
Investigators say they executed a search warrant in the 4600 block of Blanche Road on March 15.
According to officials, Almanda Teal, 44, is charged with child endangerment, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Steffani Tumblin, 31, is charged with child neglect and a third individual, Raheem Myers, 27, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Investigators say they seized 48.5 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $2,425, 3 grams of heroin and fentanyl valued at approximately $450, and 5 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $50.
According to police, Teal, Tumblin and Myers were all arrested and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Teal’s bond was set at $40,000 and she remains in custody. Tumblin’s bond was set at $10,000 and she was released on March 17. Myers’ bond was sent at $5,000 and he was released on March 16.
