Two men charged in deadly Saluda shooting investigation

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say two men have been arrested and additional charges have been made in a deadly shooting investigation in Saluda.
According to police, Aaron Hood was arrested and charged for the crimes of murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature following a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday on Keisha Avenue in the Town of Saluda.
Police say Hood was seen by witnesses carrying a handgun and walking toward the victim just before shots were heard.
“Through the investigation, it has been determined that Hood along with a co-defendant, Shawn Pridgen, went to Keisha Avenue with the purpose of finding and assaulting the victims,” said Sheriff Price.
After the shooting, witnesses say they saw Hood and Pridgen flee the scene on foot. Hood was arrested soon after the shooting.
Deputies located Pridgen and took him into custody Tuesday evening. Pridgen has been charged with accessory to murder.
The victim, Xavier Cancer, of Saluda County, was pronounced dead on scene by Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office or Saluda Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.