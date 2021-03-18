Two $100K Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Summerville

South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed Thursday the same convenience store sold two Palmetto Cash 5 tickets worth $100,000 each. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips | March 18, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 3:31 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed Thursday the same convenience store sold two Palmetto Cash 5 tickets worth $100,000 each.

Both tickets were sold at the Beer and Tobacco Outlet at 2139 N. Main St. in Summerville for Wednesday’s drawing, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 2 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 9 and the Power-Up was 3.

“Had the ticket holder(s) “powered up’ for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have been tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn,” Armstrong said.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

More than 7,000 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Wednesday’s drawing.

More than 5,000 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

