St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue in Five Points despite pandemic, bad weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It wasn’t your typical St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points this year.
“Honestly there’s not much going on,” said one patron.
Irish or not, that didn’t stop some from trying their luck at the bars Wednesday night.
“I try to celebrate whenever I can,” said another Five Points reveler. “Pretty dark times dark times I wanna celebrate.”
It’s yet another holiday impacted by the on-going coronavirus pandemic with the annual weekend St. Pat’s event put on hold for the second year.
Even as some things get back to normal, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says is not the time to let our guard down.
“All I want to do is go around and warn people, hey we still have a mask ordinance that the city is still enforcing,” said Chief Jenkins.
Chief Jenkins spending his holiday enforcing the city mask ordinance, while hopeful this virus will all be a thing of the past next year.
“Wear a mask, do the right thing, social distance, continue to wash your hands take all the safety precautions,” said Jenkins. “This time next year we want to be free.”
