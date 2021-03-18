Source: Former Gamecock Patrick DiMarco to join Carolina staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A source confirms to WIS that former Gamecock Patrick DiMarco will join the South Carolina football staff in an off-the-field role.
DiMarco played for former Gamecock head coach Steve Spurrier from 2007-2010.
During DiMarco’s Carolina playing days, Shane Beamer, now the head coach at South Carolina, was an assistant on Spurrier’s staff.
DiMarco lined up at multiple positions for the Garnet and Black. He played tight end and fullback. In four seasons, DiMarco had 38 receptions for 302 yards and six touchdowns.
He went on to play in the NFL for ten years. DiMarco played 115 games for three different franchises, making the Pro Bowl once in 2015 as an Atlanta Falcon.
DiMarco retired following the 2020 season.
