Shane Beamer ready to Spring into practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring returns this weekend and so does Gamecock football. Shane Beamer will kick off his first spring practice as Carolina’s head coach Saturday Morning.
Beamer is anxious to get on the field for the first of 15 spring workouts. He acknowledges evaluations will be limited the first few days until the players can put on full pads.
Beamer says one of the things that can be established during the spring is the attitude that leads to winning football games.
“Just the mindset that we want to have in practice. We want to see our guys compete. We’ll be looking to see how our guys are flying around and playing fast when they’re out there.”
Coach Beamer says all positions are open for competition Spring practice concludes April 24th with the Garnet and Black game.
