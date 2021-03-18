SC reports second-lowest initial unemployment claim total since pandemic began

In the week ending Saturday, the state received 2,752 first-time unemployment claims. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | March 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 4:12 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported the number of first-time unemployment claims dropped below 3,000 for only the second time in a year.

In the week ending Saturday, the state received 2,752 first-time unemployment claims.

The lowest total recorded, for the week ending Nov. 28, was 2,683.

Charleston County had the sixth-highest total at 148, and Berkeley County had the seventh-highest at 108.

Over the last week, the state paid out $73.4 million in a combination of state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began last March, the state has paid out a total of $5.6 billion in benefits.

