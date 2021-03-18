Richland Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in training accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured after an accidental discharge at the RCSD Firearms Range.
According to officials, the incident happened at 2:30 p.m. Thursday during a firearms training session.
Officials say newly hired Deputy Chief Steffany Snowden was attempting to draw her firearm from her holster when she accidentally discharged it, striking herself in the foot.
She was immediately treated on-site and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
She was treated and released.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.