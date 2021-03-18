Police search for missing Sumter woman

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing Sumter woman.
According to officials, Rebecca Danielle Brown, 23, was out with friends before she went missing after 9 p.m. Wednesday from the Sumter Stop on South Guignard Drive.
Police say Brown is 5′4″, 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen walking off from the store and was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a blue long-sleeved shirt and a black and gray zip-up sweatshirt.
If you know of her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
