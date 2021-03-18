Meth, heroin, and cocaine seized from motel room in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has seized numerous drugs following the execution of a search warrant at a motel room.
The incident occurred on the 4200 block of Broad Street on March 15.
Officials say they seized 2.2 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $22, 1.34 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $134, .59 grams of crack cocaine valued at $59, 1.22 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $61, and .59 grams of heroin valued at around $88.
Shawn Bolden Jr., 27, was taken into custody at the motel. He was later transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Bolden is facing multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
Bolden was released on March 16 after meeting the conditions of his bond.
