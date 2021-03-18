Man, woman arrested for drug possession in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A drug unit with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after executing a search warrant on a home in Bethune.
The incident occurred on the 3200 block of Porter Road on March 16.
Justin Neal Shope, 34, was taken into custody at the home. He is facing multiple charges including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Hailey Dawn Gambrell, 24, was also taken into custody. She has been charged with possession of heroin.
A disabled male inside the residence was taken into emergency protective custody by KCSO investigators.
