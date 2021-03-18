FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay weather aware today, we are tracking some possible severe weather today.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day for strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 90%. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Our weather improves by Friday with cool breezes and afternoon clouds. An isolated shower is possible (20%).
· Saturday will be cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
· Sunday, highs will climb to near 59 degrees with cloudy skies and an isolated shower.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got fog over the Midlands currently and this fog is a result of warm air moving in ahead of a potent cold front. We have an alert day issued for today with strong thunderstorms developing and pushing east through the Midlands from around 10am to 5pm. These storms are capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Please be on the lookout and have a plan of action for your family. Rainfall totals will be around 0.15-0.25″ with higher amounts in the stronger cells. Expect windy conditions too with gusts up to 30mph.
Sunshine returns late this afternoon and high temperatures reach the mid 70s.
The cold front passes tonight and that cools temps down tomorrow. Friday will have morning lows in the upper 40s and highs will be around 60. A back door cold front pushes in from the northeast as high pressure builds from the north forcing a northeast flow. This produces clouds and brings a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Winds will be rather breezy with gusts up to 20mph.
Morning lows Saturday are in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are still breezy out of the north and highs reach the mid 50s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday there’s a coastal low that brings showers to the SC coast and clouds to us. We cannot rule out a 20% chance of some showers. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 50s.
Monday we warm up and clear up a bit. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 60s.
Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Strong to Severe Storms (90%). Gusty winds & tornadoes are possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy. 20% Chance of a Few Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
