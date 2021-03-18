FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible today

We’ve got fog over the Midlands currently and this fog is a result of warm air moving in ahead of a potent cold front. We have an alert day issued for today with strong thunderstorms developing and pushing east through the Midlands from around 10am to 5pm. These storms are capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Please be on the lookout and have a plan of action for your family. Rainfall totals will be around 0.15-0.25″ with higher amounts in the stronger cells. Expect windy conditions too with gusts up to 30mph.