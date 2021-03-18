Family Health Center hosting walk-in vaccination event in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Family Health Centers, Inc. will be holding a walk-in vaccination site for eligible residents.
Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include individuals who are 55 years of age and older, teachers, frontline essential workers, and people ages 16 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions.
The event will be held on Friday, March 19 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Friday’s vaccination event will be held in two locations:
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church
- 8502 North Road
- North, S.C. 29112
- Lovely Hill Convention Center
- 5905 W Jim Bilton Blvd
- St George, S.C. 29477
No appointments are necessary.
