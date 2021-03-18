Columbia attorney accused of sex crimes involving minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies raided the home of a Midlands attorney Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a sexual assault of a minor.
Harry Gregory, 62, was arrested around 7:40 a.m. at his home on Windsor Road in Columbia.
This came after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Fugitive Task Force, Special Victims Unit, Major Crimes Unit and the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at the home.
Deputies charged Gregory with lewd acts upon a child.
Officials say the charges stem from crimes that happened from 2002 to 2004, when the victim was a child.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.