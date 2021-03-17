86-year-old woman killed in Sumter house fire

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed an elderly woman died in a Sumter house fire on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to Barfield Road around 7 p.m., Fire Chief Joey Duggan said. That’s in the Cane Savannah area to the west of the town.
A bystander saw fire coming from the house and called 911.
Firefighters said the woman’s mobile home was “heavily involved” in flames when they arrived. About 25 firefighters from four different stations came to help fight the blaze.
When crews could get inside the home they found 86-year-old Shirley Baker. She did not survive.
The coroner said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
This story will be updated if that information is released.
