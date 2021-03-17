West Columbia man facing drug trafficking, child neglect charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man is facing drug trafficking charges and is accused of neglecting a child after Lexington County narcotics agents stopped him during a drug investigation.
According to officials, Curley Brooks, 44, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack, and unlawful neglect of a child.
“Agents from the county’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with State Law Enforcement Division agents, were working a case on Glenn Road in Gaston Saturday when they received word cocaine would be in Brooks’ truck,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “They stopped the truck and recovered more than 400 grams of cocaine from the passenger seat.”
Agents found more than 15 grams of crack in the truck’s backseat, according to Koon.
“Brooks had a young child in the car with the drugs, which led to the unlawful neglect of a child charge,” said Sheriff Koon.
Brooks was arrested on the scene of the traffic stop on Glenn Road. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
