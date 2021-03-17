Tyson Foods bringing 330 jobs to Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tyson Foods has announced plans to reestablish operations in Richland County. The company plans to invest $55 million over the next three to five years and create 330 jobs, including 160 positions associated with the company’s former operations.
Tyson plans to transform the facility located at 1970 Bluff Road in Columbia into a meat portioning and packing operation. The company will initially invest $42 million, and over the next three to five years, it plans to invest in additional improvements and production equipment.
“Tyson Foods’ $55 million investment, and the 330 jobs that will result from it, will help continue South Carolina’s tremendous economic growth,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.
The new operations is expected to employ 330 people. This would be more than double the amount of people who previously worked at the facility.
“Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork,” said Tyson Fresh Meats Senior Vice President and General Manager, Portioned Protein Innovation Team, Nate Hodne.
Operations are expected to begin in May 2021.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $500,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to this project.
Individuals interested in joining the Tyson Foods, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers website for more information.
