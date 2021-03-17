Police search for man wanted for attempted murder in Fairfield Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Larry Carter, 42, of Blair, S.C.
According to police, Carter is currently wanted on a warrant for attempted murder. Police say the warrant is in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on Twisted Lane on Wednesday, March 17.
If you have any information as to Carter’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will remain anonymous.
