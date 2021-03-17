Pine Ridge Mayor resigns to focus on health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Robert Wells has resigned from his position of Mayor of the Town of Pine Ridge to focus on his health and wellbeing, officials say.
According to a Daniel D. Davis, Wells was diagnosed earlier this year with COVID-19 which resulted in a temporary shutdown of Town business. Wells has reportedly continued to experience complications from his diagnosis. Davis says these complications have led Wells to step away from his mayoral duties.
“Although there have been tough challenges, I have enjoyed serving the Town of Pine Ridge,” said Wells.
The Town has been in contact with County Elections and is beginning the process to proceed with a special election. Davis will serve as Mayor Pro-tem.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.