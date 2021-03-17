New designs proposed for official SC state flag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers in South Carolina hope to standardize the state flag for the first time in more than 80 years. The State Flag Study Committee has provided alternate palmetto tree designs for the proposed official state flag.
Design A utilizes the palmetto tree that first appeared on the second official state flag. That flag was adopted in 1910 and uses elements of the original palmetto sketch submitted to A.S. Salley.
Design B features a palmetto tree that has appeared on state flags since at least 1953. At nearly 70 years old, this flag exceeds the 50-year-old criteria for being considered “historic” by historians and the National Register of Historic Places. The origins of this palmetto design are uncertain.
The South Carolina State Flag Study Committee also is recommending that the color approved by the Committee for an official state flag, also be incorporated into previous state legislation establishing Indigo Blue as the official State Color of South Carolina.
