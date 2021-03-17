LIST: SC school districts go virtual, close Thursday due to severe weather threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday is an Alert Day in South Carolina for the risk of widespread severe weather that could generate tornadoes, damaging hail and heavy rain.
Due to that threat, several Midlands school districts have announced changes to their schedules for the day.
Thursday, March 18 will be an e-Learning day for students in the following districts:
- Richland County School District One
- Lexington County School District One
- Lexington School District Two
- Lexington County School District Three
- Lexington School District Four
- Lexington-Richland School District Five
- Greenwood School District 51
The following school district will be completely closed Thursday, including no virtual learning:
- Aiken County Public School District
All child care programs, athletic events, clubs, meetings, adult education and other events at any school facility are canceled for the day.
Districts plan to return to their normal schedules for Friday.
This story will be updated if more school districts announce a change.
Everyone in South Carolina should be prepared for the risk of severe weather Thursday.
Make a plan for shelter and have several ways set up to get severe weather alerts. Sign up for weather alerts with the WIS Weather app by clicking or tapping here.
