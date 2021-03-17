Man charged with murder in deadly Saluda shooting

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A Saluda man has been arrested and is now facing murder charges after a shooting on Keisha Avenue.
According to police, Aaron Hood was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Tuesday.
Witnesses tell police they saw Hood carrying a handgun and walking toward the victim just before shots were heard. Witnesses say Hood, along with two others fled the scene on foot.
Police say they were taken into custody after deputies conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner.
At this time, officials are not releasing the victim’s name and charges haven’t been announced for the other two people taken into custody.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office or Saluda Police Department.
