Kershaw County inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at the Kershaw Correctional Institution has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
The 64-year-old offender was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after testing positive for the virus. He died on March 13.
As of March 16, 103 offenders and 36 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, four offender cases are active and two staff cases are active.
Overall, 3,217 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 3,064 have recovered and 113 are active cases.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says there are 30 active staff cases.
This is the department’s 40th inmate death associated with coronavirus.
For more information, visit www.doc.sc.gov.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.