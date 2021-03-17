FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms in the Midlands Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday. Then, our weather improves on Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers are possible today (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day for strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Gusty winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Our weather improves by Friday with sunshine in the morning and some clouds by the afternoon.
· Saturday will be cool and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:.
Skies are cloudy today as a warm front to our south moves north into the region. Expect temperatures to warm back into the mid 60s by the afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of showers in the late evening hours and a 40% chance overnight into Thursday morning.
A surge of warm air moves north ahead of a potent cold front Thursday. Aloft there’s a fast moving trough that will supply enough uplift to warrant a severe threat to the Midlands. Strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible Thursday from around 10am in the Saluda, Newberry areas to 4pm in Clarendon County, Lee County areas. Thursday is an alert day for this reason. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a moderate risk of severe weather which is the 2nd highest ranking. Please be sky aware as we have the chance of severe weather throughout the middle of the day into mid afternoon.
High temps on Thursday are in the mid 70s with breezy winds out of the southwest up to 20-30mph.
Friday the cold front has passed and cooler air filters in behind it. Another cold front pushes in from the north and east and kicks up some clouds and a 20% chance of some showers for the afternoon.
Saturday is breezy and cool. Morning lows are in the mid 30s with frost possible in patchy areas. Highs reach the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies as high pressure sits to the north.
Sunday morning we are in the upper 30s and highs reach the low 60s. Skies are partly cloudy.
St. Patrick’s Day: Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Possible Strong to Severe Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: AM Sun and PM Clouds. Stray Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: A Few Clouds and Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the Low 70s.
