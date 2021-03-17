FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms in the Midlands Thursday

A surge of warm air moves north ahead of a potent cold front Thursday. Aloft there’s a fast moving trough that will supply enough uplift to warrant a severe threat to the Midlands. Strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible Thursday from around 10am in the Saluda, Newberry areas to 4pm in Clarendon County, Lee County areas. Thursday is an alert day for this reason. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a moderate risk of severe weather which is the 2nd highest ranking. Please be sky aware as we have the chance of severe weather throughout the middle of the day into mid afternoon.