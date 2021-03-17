FIRST ALERT: Heads up! We’re tracking strong to severe storms in the Midlands on Thursday, then cooler temps for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay weather aware Thursday. We’re tracking the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands and a few scattered showers and isolated storms. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day for strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Our weather improves by Friday with sunshine and clouds. An isolated shower is possible (20%). It will be breezy.
· Saturday will be cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
· On Sunday, highs will climb to near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and isolated storms are possible (30-40%). Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s.
Thursday is an Alert Day!
Strong to severe thunderstorms will likely roll through the Midlands Thursday morning and afternoon as a cold front pushes into our area from the west. This front has had a history of producing severe weather in portions of the Deep South. Rain chances are around 80% Thursday here in our area.
Let’s watch out for large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and the potential for strong storms with lightning. A few storms could also be severe. Isolated tornadoes could develop. The best time frame to see active weather in the Midlands is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please be aware that even if we don’t see any tornadoes develop in the Midlands Thursday, we’ll still have a threat for strong, damaging winds with any storms that develop, along with heavy rain and hail.
Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.
Rain will likely clear the area by Thursday evening, giving way to improving weather for your Friday. In fact, we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies and a slim chance of a shower or two Friday (20% chance). Highs will be in the low 60s.
Saturday is the first day of spring, but it won’t feel like it! Highs will be cool, reaching the mid 50s.
On Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. The 70s will return by Tuesday.
Tonight: Cloudy Skies. A Few Showers (30%). Isolated Storms. Low temperatures in the 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Strong to Severe Storms (80%). Gusty winds & tornadoes are possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower Early Possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: A Few Clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
