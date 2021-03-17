FIRST ALERT: Heads up! We’re tracking strong to severe storms in the Midlands on Thursday, then cooler temps for your weekend

Let’s watch out for large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and the potential for strong storms with lightning. A few storms could also be severe. Isolated tornadoes could develop. The best time frame to see active weather in the Midlands is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please be aware that even if we don’t see any tornadoes develop in the Midlands Thursday, we’ll still have a threat for strong, damaging winds with any storms that develop, along with heavy rain and hail.