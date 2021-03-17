Columbia VA offering COIVD vaccine for veterans of all ages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA Health Care System has announced it will be opening its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to veterans of all ages.
All veterans who are currently enrolled to receive VA health care are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Vaccines will be provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. Vaccines will also be offered at community-based outpatient clinics in Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg, and Sumter.
To schedule an appointment call 1-803-776-4000 ext. 1-2873. Availability may vary at each location.
Walk-in appointments are not available at this time.
Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at the VA can click here for more information.
