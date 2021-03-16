‘We’re still looking’: Conway family searches for grandmother’s ashes after being lost in mail for a year

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway family is mourning the loss of a mother and grandmother, and they’re having to do it, without her remains.
Charlotte Diane Dillon’s ashes have been missing for nearly a year.
Dillon’s granddaughter, Mikayla Eckler, said the family received confirmation from USPS the ashes were on their way to Conway from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Only, they never made it, and Dillon’s family is still looking for closure.
Dillon, who the family calls Nana, drove more than 20 hours from Conway to Tulsa for a family funeral.
Shortly after she arrived, she went into cardiac arrest and passed away unexpectedly.
“She was a person in our life that was always a constant, and if we ever needed anything, she was always there to help us,” said Eckler.
Eckler and the rest of the family wanted to keep that constant. They had Dillon cremated so she could still be a part of the family.
“We were planning on getting her a really beautiful urn to put her in and keep her at my mom’s house,” said Eckler. “Us kids were going to get something to put a little bit of her in to keep at all times so we had a piece of her.”
Eckler said she and her mother were out of work because of the pandemic, so they couldn’t afford to stay in Tulsa to wait the week or two until Dillon could be cremated.
So, they had Dillon’s ashes shipped through the United States Postal Service.
Eckler never got to fill the charm bracelet she got to put some of Dillon’s ashes in because she never arrived from Tulsa.
“It’s USPS,” said Eckler. “The pandemic is just starting. It might just be a little delayed. It should be fine. Well, that was not the case.”
Eckler said the last notification they got was March 30, 2020, that her grandmother’s ashes were en route to the USPS sorting facility in Tulsa.
She said, over the next few months, they talked to USPS nearly every day, but always got the same response.
“We’re sorry, we can’t find her, we’re still looking,” said Eckler.
WMBF reached out to a USPS media coordinator who represents South Carolina.
He said they’re researching the issue.
Eckler hasn’t given up, and she’s still anxiously waiting to get that closure with her beloved Nana.
“I’m not asking you to find my Amazon package,” said Eckler. “I’m asking you to find my grandmother.”
Eckler said a USPS representative reached out to her Monday afternoon to let her know they’d start a nationwide sweep for Dillon’s ashes.
