Teen identified in shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested two people after a deadly shooting at a convenience store.
It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the EZ Spot in the 3200 block of Farrow Road, near West Beltline Boulevard.
Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter, technology that detects the sound of gunshots in the city and gives the location to police.
When they got to the scene, officers found a 18-year-old who had been shot.
Crews rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries, police said. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Caleb A. Martin of Columbia.
Tuesday morning, police announced they arrested two people in connection with the shooting. One suspect was charged with murder and the other was charged as an accessory after the fact.
More information will be released later in the day, officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
