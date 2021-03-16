State agencies prepare to bring employees back full time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, thousands of state employees are back in their offices full time after a year for many of working remotely.
It’s a response to Governor McMaster’s executive order that called for all agencies to quickly bring staff back full time.
Department of Administration spokesperson Kelly Coakley said as of the end of last week a little over 24,000 state employees were still working remotely.
Thousands of employees are returning to the office this week, but many are upset saying they feel the process has been rushed.
“When they announced that I think they told us on Thursday or Friday that we had to back Monday so that’s as much notice as we got,” a University of South Carolina employee said.
A UofSC employee, who asked to remain anonymous to protect their job, said they are now scrambling to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I know a lot of other people in my department took off and are also trying to get the vaccine too before they come back in-person,” the employee said.
Coakley said 26 out of 103 state agencies brought back all of their employees full-time on Monday with the remaining 77 agencies requesting to phase in their employees by April 5.
“We’re bringing some people back now,” SC Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Duane Parrish said. “We still have some people who still have childcare issues and we will work with them on that but the majority of people will be back in the office in the next week or so.”
UofSC Spokesperson Jeff Stensland said that the university brought back employees who are in spaces equipped for social distancing or have the proper safety measures like plexiglass. He said UofSC plans to have 65% of their staff working on campus by the end of this week.
“I think it would have made sense if they had had a vaccine clinic or some sort of mass vaccination site for employees who were having to come back,” a UofSC employee said. “Especially for having us come back so soon, they could have at least made the vaccine available.”
University officials said that employees can request additional time to work remotely in order to find childcare accommodations or if they are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
DHEC officials said that as of last week they had a little over 60% of their employees working in the office, but that the number would be increasing to 72% this week. Officials said they will bring back all employees by the first week of April.
However, DHEC officials said during a briefing last week that there are no plans to hold a vaccination event for state employees.
“We are still determining what if any plans we will need to make sure we get our staff protected,” DHEC Senior Deputy of Public Health Nick Davidson said.
However, South Carolina State Employees Association Director Carlton Washington warned that the rush back to the office is going to cause some employees working for state agencies to leave their jobs.
“Our response is why not air on the side of caution?” Washington said. “Things have been moving pretty smoothly in state government.”
The Department of Administration said all plans that requested extensions for bringing all employees back until mid-April have currently been approved.
