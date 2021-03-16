Police seize multiple guns, drugs in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department seized several guns and drugs over the weekend.
According to police, the department recovered one firearm that was reported stolen and found another gun through a ShotSpotter alert. Officials say an AR-15 was also found along with narcotics.
Police say they recovered guns on Hampton Street, Slighs Avenue, the 4000 block of W. Beltline Boulevard, the 2100 block of Barnhamville Road, and the 4800 block of Luvaile Street.
Officials with the department say several suspects cannot legally carry a gun, including a driver who was found asleep at the wheel.
If you have tips to help police locate lost or stolen firearms, you are urged to contact the Crimestoppers Tipline at 888-ATF-TIPS.
