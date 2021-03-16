New dog store opens in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Modern Companion, a new dog store opened in Chapin last weekend. Owner and founder of Modern Companion, Maddie St. Regis, says she started her business out of her own home in Chapin. She started manufacturing the accessories herself and then selling them online and at local farmers markets in 2019. With the support from the community and her success online, St. Regis decided to open her own store.
She says that though her journey in the pet industry, she realized how important it is to support small businesses. “Our mission is not only to serve pets and create unique stylish pet products, but we are also big believers in small businesses. A lot of the products you see in our store are the manufacturer’s first opportunity to get into a retail store and we are helping them by doing that,” said St. Regis.
Most of their fabrics are manufactured by small business manufactured. And most of their prints are commissioned by local illustrators. Now, their products are in about 60 local businesses around the United States.
“A lot of people are afraid to take the leap, but I believe that anyone can start a business if you are passionate about it. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and utilize resources from your community,” said St. Regis to people who are wanting to start a small business. “I definitely would not be able to do what I do without the people behind me. It’s all about the power of community.”
