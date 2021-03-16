Neighbors speak out after woman killed while 5-year-old watched

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Neighbors are speaking out after a woman was found shot to death in her vehicle in northeast Columbia as her 5-year-old child watched.
According to reports, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 13.
Upon arrival, they found a woman with gunshot wounds and her son was screaming for help in the back seat.
Neighbors say the 5-year-old boy went door-to-door looking for help.
One neighbor said emergency workers had to cut part of a large plant to get the woman out of her truck. Now, they’re all trying to come to grips with the fact that this happened in their neighborhood.
“I heard two gunshots then heard a vehicle flying up the road,” said Karen Boyd.
“We learned that’s who knocked on our door was a little boy looking for help. We later found out it was his mother who was murdered,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.
“I got chills. It’s really close to home,” said neighbor Steven Brewer. “It scares me that people would do something like that. Especially this close.”
Police identified the victim as Ashli Haigler. Her boyfriend, Rufus Carmichael was found dead in Aiken County.
Officials arrested his brother Charles Jason Carmichael. He has been charged with Haigler’s murder.
Officials say the little boy is safe and staying with family members now.
