Man accused of choking, shooting at woman in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces attempted murder charges in the assault of a woman in Sumter County.
Deputies said Tykeem Billups, 24, choked a woman while the two were in a car on March 12.
When the woman got out and tried to run away, Billups chased her and fired a gun at her, officials said.
Billups was arrested that same day and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
His bond was denied on all charges. Billups remains in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
