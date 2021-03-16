Man accused of choking, shooting at woman in Sumter County

Tykeem Billups, 24, faces several charges, including attempted murder. (Source: SCSO)
By Laurel Mallory | March 16, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 12:44 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces attempted murder charges in the assault of a woman in Sumter County.

Deputies said Tykeem Billups, 24, choked a woman while the two were in a car on March 12.

When the woman got out and tried to run away, Billups chased her and fired a gun at her, officials said.

Billups was arrested that same day and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was denied on all charges. Billups remains in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

