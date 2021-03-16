Lexington Co. man arrested for possession of child abuse material

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.
Adam Raymond Jensen, 42, has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Jensen. Officials say Jensen possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Jensen was taken into custody on March 12 by the Internet Crimes Against ChildrenTask Force.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
