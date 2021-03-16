FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms in the Midlands on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms by Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see cloudy skies in the Midlands and a few scattered showers and isolated storms. Rain chances are around 90%. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day (40% chance). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day for strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Our weather improves by Friday with sunshine and clouds.
· Saturday will be cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:.
A stalled front over the Southeast U.S. will continue to keep us unsettled with clouds and a chance of showers.
As we move through your Tuesday night, it’s a First Alert. We’re tracking cloudy skies in the Midlands. Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are possible (90%). Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s.
On Wednesday, we’re tracking a 40% chance of showers here and there. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday is an Alert Day!
Strong to severe thunderstorms will likely roll through the Midlands Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into our area from the west. Rain chances are around 80% Thursday.
Let’s watch out for brief heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for strong storms with lightning. A few storms could also be severe. Isolated tornadoes could develop. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.
Rain will likely clear the area by Thursday evening, giving way to improving weather for your Friday. In fact, we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies and a slim chance of an early shower Friday (20% chance). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Saturday is the first day of spring, but it won’t feel like it! Highs will be cool, reaching the mid 50s.
On Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Scattered Showers (90%). Isolated Storms. Low temperatures in the 50s.
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Strong to Severe Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower Early Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: A Few Clouds. Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
