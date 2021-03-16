FIRST ALERT: Alert Day today and also Thursday, rain and strong storms possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have rain and some thunder today, and the possibility of severe weather Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an alert day. Cool temps with a 70% chance of showers and some thunder.
· Wednesday we have cloudy skies and warmer temps with highs in the upper 60s. 40% chance of showers.
· Thursday is an Alert Day for strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Our weather improves by Friday with sunshine and clouds.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today is an alert day for some heavy rain at times and thunder. We’ll start off the day with showers then the chance of steady and heavy rain moves in by midday. The rain and storms move to the southern Midlands by the afternoon hours. Expect a 70% chance of rain today and then a 100% chance tonight. A cold front is moving through the region causing the uplift.
Wednesday we have a warm front to our south that will help keep us under clouds. It will also bring a 40% chance of showers. Temperatures are warmer. Lows are near 50 and highs reach 68.
Thursday is an alert day for the possibility of really strong storms. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has us under an enhanced risk of severe weather. Please be weather aware throughout the day. Winds will be breezy with gusts out of the southwest at 30-40mph. This southern flow warms our temps into the mid 70s. The chance of rain is around 80% and skies are mostly cloudy.
The showers break up in the evening hours and Friday has mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s. Cooler air is moving in from the northwest.
Saturday morning will be chilly, down to 35. A large high pressure ridge moves over the region. This keeps us clear and cool. Highs are in the upper 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain (70%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 50s.
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower Early (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
