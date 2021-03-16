CPD: One injured in shooting at convenience store on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a convenience store.
The incident occurred on the 3200 block of Farrow Road.
Around 8 p.m., officials responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Upon arrival, officers found a male who had been shot.
The victim has been taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No arrest has been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
